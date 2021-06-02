10 years ago...
The Leech Lake Walleye Tournament casts off for the third year, with a full 155-team field.
Teams of two anglers will try to catch, weigh and then release the most poundage of walleyes and real in some of the $39,800 in cash and prizes. The prize for the first-place team is $13,000 cash, with payouts made down to $400 for 20th place.
Over the past two years, the LLWT has contributed $25,000 in tournament proceeds back to local nonprofits.
25 years ago...
Students at WHA School spent May 22 cleaning up several roadways throughout the school district.
Chuck Erickson’s third grade adopted Lake May Creek as their special project. They will be monitoring the water quality and also picking up trash.
While several junior girls struggled with heavy trash along Highway 371, another group looked like they were just enjoying a day off from school.
50 years ago...
The Village Council of Walker requests that all horses be kept out of Lake May and its beaches. Also no horses should be on the grass in the village park and the nearby beach and waters of Leech Lake.
Riding horses in these areas is not only polluting the water and beaches but can be dangerous to other persons in the area, warns the Village Council.
