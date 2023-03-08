Colin Huckbody and Christopher Zimmer brought home medals from the state wrestling tournament but the weren’t the gold they’d hoped for.
After both went 2-0 on the first day, they were unable to get wins on championship Saturday, as injuries derailed their hopes. Both finished in sixth place.
“Friday was a good high but it’s tough to put two good days together, “ said Coach Colby Marich.
25 years ago...
WHA seniors Adam Bakker and Andrea Ravenhorst were recently selected as the school district’s Academics, Arts and Athletics (Triple A) award winners.
Established in 1988 by the Minnesota State High School League,, the award recognizes seniors with a 3.0 or higher GPA who also participate in League sponsored athletics and fine arts activities such as theater, speech, music and debate.
50 years ago...
Meetings were held recently in Longville and Remer in opposition to the Minnesota Experimental City project proposed near Swatara.
At Remer, the group adopted the name Save Our Northland, Chapter 3, Remer Area. A group of 150 persons gathered at Longville Elementary to voice opposition. Terry Mejdrich spoke at both gatherings. Both adopted a resolution going on record as being “strongly opposed to Minnesota Experimental Cities and its general concepts and that we ... notify the proper agencies and Legislature of our opposition.”
