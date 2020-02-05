10 years ago...

After several years of planning, construction of a new Walker Ranger District office will begin next spring. Demo of buildings, including the old Armory and storage garages will be first. Infrastructure and communications upgrades will be installed.

The new office building will include a new information center, office, warehouse, new tree nursery building, vehicle garage and crew quarters for seasonal employees.

District Ranger Carolyn Upton and  staff are also working with the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to finalize an agreement for the Chamber to co-locate in the information center.  

25 years ago...

Twenty-six students from 22 foreign nations took part last weekend in the Winter Rendezvous at Deep Portage Conservation Reserve near Hackensack. The students are studying in the US through the Rotary International exchange program.

Friday night they stayed with host families in Walker and went on a sleigh ride. Saturday brought them to Deep Portage for an overnight stay and participation in the Rendezvous games and activities.

50 years ago...

The flu bug which closed the Backus School last week has apparently arrived in the Pine River Schools.

The bug, called a mild influenza type by Dr. James Torrian of Walker, caused daily absences of 25-30 percent. Superintendent Tattat of Backus closed the school Friday and cancelled all public gatherings.

At Pine River, Superintendent Filibeck reported 60 students absent Monday and 88 Tuesday with the same symptoms. He plans to close schools if absenteeism reaches 120-150 students  out of the enrollment of 800.

No other area students have so far reported the bug. Backus attendance was near normal this week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments