The WHA School Board heard from a student about a proposal for a high school level anti-bullying program called “Rachel’s Challenge.” The program involves a series of student empowering programs and strategies to create a culture of kindness and compassion.
While the atmosphere at WHA has gotten better after the Oct. 10 verbal altercation between students, the student felt more needs to be done.
25 years ago...
Brett Miller of Hackensack will be among biathletes from across the U.S. competing Dec. 26-Jan. 4 at Camp Ripley near Little Falls for a spot on the US Biathlon Team that will go to the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.
National caliber biathletes, who combine rifle marksmanship with Nordic skiing, will compete for spots on the US men’s and women’s squads.
While Brett’s original goal was the Salt Lake Winter Olympics in 2002, his dad Gary says “there is always a chance” he would make the Nagano team. “It all depends on how you do in the four races.”
50 years ago...
Four local competitors have entered the ninth annual St. Paul Winter Carnival Snowmobile 500 race. They are Louis Chalich, Dirk Fisher, Richard Kolp and Tim Orton, all from Walker.
Last year’s race was won by Yvon Duhamel of Quebec. Three hundred drivers from 16 states and three Canadian provinces are expected. Applications are now being accepted on a stand-by basis only.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.