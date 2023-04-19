10 years ago...
The Walker Talkers Speech Team captured three medals at the state speech meet. Sarah Anderson took first in Informative Speaking; Matthew Koring third in Humorous; and John Murphy seventh in Informative speaking.
With the addition of the three medals, WHA now has amassed 221 medals since 1969 when records were first archived.
25 years ago...
A community welcome, followed by a fish fry sponsored by the Walker Rotary, is planned for a delegation of teachers and students from Miass School No 19 in Russia who will be in Walker for two weeks.
Sponsored as part of a cultural and scientific exchange program, the group will perform water tests at the Shingobee River and Lake May Creek, and at a site near Duluth. They will assess the results and their impact on the environment. WHA and Russian students also will travel to Duluth to board a research vessel to test Lake Superior’s water.
WHA teachers Nancy Bruns Clifton Peterson and John Lewandowski have been planning events and activities for their visitors.
50 years ago...
The Walker Jaycees Jalopy on the Ice officially submerged at 2:59:35 p.m. April 12, according to Dr. Steve Bilben, chairman of the Guess When committee.
Nine people guessed the correct date but only three were declared lucky winners for merchandise gift checks and cash. They were Virgil E. of Walker, first place with a guess of 3 p.m.; Shirley G. of Akeley, second place with a guess of 2:40 p.m., and Jerry Hanlon of Brainerd, third place, with a guess of 2:10 p.m.
