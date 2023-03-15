The WHA boys’ basketball team is gong to state after “freezing out” Northern Freeze, 58-38 for the Section 8A title.
Prior to that victory, WHA devoured Mahnomen 72-55 for the Subsection title. School will be cancelled Thursday and School bus packages for adults and students have been arranged.
The 27-2 Wolves will face No. 3 seed Southwest Minnesota Christian (27-1) at Williams Arena (The Barn) on the U of M Campus. Pre-sale tickets can also be purchased at the WHA Athletic Director’s Office.
25 years ago...
After years of part-time contractual arrangements, Cass County commissioners agreed to officially establish the office of county surveyor.
Highway engineer Dave Enblom said a full-time surveyor is needed to continue work on monumentation of public lands and work with the Highway, Land and Environmental Services departments. The surveyor would replace the present contract for services with Landecker iand Associates. The office would be supervised by the county engineer. Funding would not require increasing the levy or additional funding.
50 years ago...
Speakers from 22 different schools gathered at Walker March 10 for the Walker Jaycees Invitational Speech Tournament. Three hundred eighty students competed.
Walker-Hackensack ribbon winners included Sue Kennedy, Holly Hallett, Chris Coffey, Lori Reinke, Cheri Smith, Larry Wolfe, Rhonda Richardson, Jenny McDowell, Mona Kennedy, Barry Brueland, Debbie Geiger and Jackie Arends.
