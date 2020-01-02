10 years ago...
The Leech Lake Riders Snowmobile Club has erected a new shelter on the trail system, replacing an old one.
The shelter is located at the junction of the Hackensack connector on the Chippewa Trail, which connects Walker and Longville. The shelter was funded by the club and the Cass County Land Department Capitol Improvement fund.
25 years ago...
The recently finished sewer and water treatment system for Shingobee Island has halted flow of between 5,000-8,000 gallons of improperly treated sewage per day into Leech Lake, County Sanitarian Craig Gilbertson told the Cass County Board.
The system serves the Shingobee Inn and several private residences, which will pay fees to the sewer and water district. All work on the project has been completed and the actual cost came in below estimates.
50 years ago...
The Longville Elementary School is nearing completion and is scheduled to re-open Jan. 5. Parents of children in kindergarten through sixth grades should plan on their children attending school on that date, unless notified otherwise.
Fire destroyed the old part of the school and extensively damaged the 1966 construction on Saturday, June 29, 1968. There is no cost to taxpayers; the rebuilding has been entirely paid for by insurance funds.
Approximately 140-150 students from Longville, Federal Dam and some Boy River areas will transfer into the new facility at Longville.
