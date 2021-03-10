10 years ago...
A gravel pit on C.R. 50 north of Ten Mile Lake has disrupted the area’s peace and quiet and created serious safety issues, say neighbors.
A delegation of area residents came before the Cass County Board to complain about the pit, operated by Anderson Brothers Construction. Last summer and into October, gravel extraction, rock crushing and truck traffic were practically nonstop, sometimes into the night. People were afraid to walk, bicycle or even cross the road because of truck traffic. Others couldn’t sleep due to beeping from trucks backing up.
Board Chair Jim Dowson said the matter is before the Planning Commission which is considering revising the ordinance that covers “permitting of existing extractive uses.” County planner Paul Fairbanks said the PC is looking at amending the days and hours a pit can operate.
25 years ago...
Walker’s grand 100 year birthday party officially kicks off Sunday. A program will be held at the WHA High School Auditorium, including the city articles of incorporation, historical readings and music by the WHA band.
A historical skit will also be presented by the Otto Ringle family, which boasts roots in Walker dating back to the turn of the century. The Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School dancers are also scheduled to perform in full regalia.
50 years ago...
Walker voters went to the polls in a special election March 16 and defeated the $69,000 bond issue for construction of a breakwater pier and floating dock facility on Leech Lake.
Total votes cast were 403, which was 76 percent of those who voted in the last election.
A total of 214 voters cast negative ballots and 189 voted in the affirmative.
Any further action related to dock construction and grants secured from EDA and the Upper Great Lakes Commission will be an issue for the village council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.