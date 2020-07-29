10 years ago...
Everything was perfect for the ninth Yikes! Bikes! ride to benefit Habitat for Humanity. This year 280 cycling enthusiasts rode the 18-, 40- or 60-mile routes and raised more than $12,000 before expenses, which will probably exceed last year’s net of $9,600. About 60 people showed up to register the day of the ride, reported co-coordinators Kari and Stan Townsdin.
Proceeds will be used by HFH’s Lakes Area Affiliate to build a home in the Walker area.
25 years ago...
Immanuel Lutheran Church, Walker, is mourning the death of the Rev. Kenneth Hopkins Jr., who would have taken over as pastor this month.
Hopkins was killed June 7 in a car crash outside of Holloway, Minn., where he and his family lived. Only age 32, Pastor Hopkins and wife Christine have four children.
Church President Dave Harder said that Sunday’s offerings were dedicated to Hopkins family. Immanuel will rely on three retired pastors in its congregation to serve until a new pastor can be found.
50 years ago...
National and state forestry officials have called a halt to all burning because of high to very high fire danger.
Burning permits will not be issued until conditions change. All state forestry personnel and firefighting equipment are available, and all fire towers are now manned.
High temperatures, low humidity, hot southerly winds and 30 days of minimal rainfall have created these fire conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.