Soldiers of the 175th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, welcomed their new regimental commander Jan. 7.
Minnesota Army National Guard Colonel Gregg Parks passed the regimental colors to Col. Michael Funk, as he relinquished command of the Camp Ripley-based unit. Parks took command on Jan. 1, 2009.
“I have enjoyed my time as commander of the 175th,” said Parks. “I am especially proud of all the great things we have accomplished here”
25 years ago...
After serving 30 years as a Walker city councilor, Willard Arends is retiring but only from political life. He plans to keep his job at Bieloh’s Family foods, where one of his responsibilities is to feed five Canada geese, 15 domesticated geese and 75 ducks that have made the Jack Bieloh memorial pond their home. Willard’s feathered friends look forward to his daily visits; but only if he’s bringing food.
50 years ago...
Walker is gearing up for its time as a stopover Jan. 26 on the St. Paul Winter Carnival’s International 500 Snowmobile Race.
At least 100 snowmobilers are needed to help stage the snowmobile “Lite-O-Rama.” Taking their cue from flagmen and roving ringmasters, machines in the Lite-O-Rama will switch headlights on an off to spell out a message of welcome for racers. The snowmobilers will also create other figures before the evening fireworks display.
