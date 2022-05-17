Minnesota Sen. Al Franken visited Mann Lake Ltd., manufacturers of beekeeping equipment last week and toured the facility with Betty and Jack Thomas.
They also discussed plans for the Paws and Claws Animal Shelter to be built in Hackensack. Franken learned that Cass County is one of few counties in the state without an animal shelter.
25 years ago...
The 1997 Cass County Board donned period costumes, including straw and bowler hats, to reenact the first meeting of the County Board of Commissioners back in 1897.
1997 Board Chair John Stranne took the role of T.J. Nary; James Demgen, P.H. McGarry; Joanne Pels, George H. French; Glenn Witham, O. J. Nelson; and Virgil Foster, J. F. Middleton.
“The five duly-appointed commissioners were all vouched to be honest men of good character and semi-sober habits,” reported Special Correspondent Nelly Bly (P-I staff writer Gail DeBoer).
50 years ago...
Honor students of the 1972 Walker-Hackensack High School graduating class have been announced: They are valedictorian Michelle Dupre; salutatorian Susan Woodward; and honor students Jeanne Arends, Mary Arola, Elaine Caske, Audrey Centerwall, Jana Nichols, Corwin Osterloh and Helen Vollman.
Baccalaureate services are set for May 21 and commencement for May 25.
