10 years ago...

The 2.1 mile Shingobee Connection Trail is officially open. Dignitaries, including  Paul Bunyan Trail Assoc. founder Terry McGaughey, snipped the ribbon, marking completion of Phase 1 of a five-phase plan to link the Paul Bunyan Trail that comes from Hackensack with the Heartland Trail west of Walker.

25 years ago...

The Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 of  Walker was organized 75 years ago on Aug. 27,1919.

To celebrate and honor that anniversary, several events are planned for Aug. 21, including a parade, celebration party, Rotary fish fry and a dance.  the public is welcome to join in the festivities.

50 years ago...

The Ten Mile Lake Assoc. has written to the county board stating they are deeply concerned with the pollution problem on all state lakes and particularly so on Ten Mile Lake. The Association is 100 percent in favor of regulations covered by Article IX Health and Anti Pollution in the state ordinance.

The group will start their own program of water sampling to detect and identify sources of pollution coming from lakeshore properties.

