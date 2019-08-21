10 years ago...
The 2.1 mile Shingobee Connection Trail is officially open. Dignitaries, including Paul Bunyan Trail Assoc. founder Terry McGaughey, snipped the ribbon, marking completion of Phase 1 of a five-phase plan to link the Paul Bunyan Trail that comes from Hackensack with the Heartland Trail west of Walker.
25 years ago...
The Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 of Walker was organized 75 years ago on Aug. 27,1919.
To celebrate and honor that anniversary, several events are planned for Aug. 21, including a parade, celebration party, Rotary fish fry and a dance. the public is welcome to join in the festivities.
50 years ago...
The Ten Mile Lake Assoc. has written to the county board stating they are deeply concerned with the pollution problem on all state lakes and particularly so on Ten Mile Lake. The Association is 100 percent in favor of regulations covered by Article IX Health and Anti Pollution in the state ordinance.
The group will start their own program of water sampling to detect and identify sources of pollution coming from lakeshore properties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.