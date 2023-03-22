The deadline for the 2013 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest is March 29! Thousands of dollars in prizes are up for grabs! And with lotsa loot comes lotsa entries.
New rule this year: all prizes must be claimed not later than Labor Day Weekend. Let’s not drag this out until next Thanksgiving when you come up to visit Grandma.
25 years ago...
Sarah Nagel and Mia Peterson, two seniors from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Northland Remer high schools, ended their basketball careers as two of the best players this year when the Minnesota State Girls’ Basketball Coaches’ Association named them to the Class 1A All-State Team.
Nagel and Peterson, along with Cass Lake-Bena’s Amanda Gehrke, were three of 10 players named to the 1998 team.
50 years ago...
Two juveniles were taken into custody by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a robbery at Northland High School in Remer on March 4.
Equipment taken included microscopes and tape recorders valued in excess of $3,000. The juveniles have been released to the custody of their parents pending a hearing date.
In a separate incident, 13 packages of marijuana and 32 hits of LSD were confiscated by police as they arrested two adults and one juvenile as they left Walker-Hackensack School last Thursday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Walker Police worked together to make the arrest.
