10 years ago...
The 2010 Census will be very important to Minnesotans because it will be the basis for how federal funds are awarded to the state over the next decade. It may also decide whether or not Minnesota continues to have eight members of the House of Representatives or if it has to relinquish a seat to a faster growing state.
Census Bureau specialist Donna Hoffer encouraged the county board to establish a Complete Count Committee so that questionnaires are completed in a timely and accurate manner.
25 years ago...
Boat traffic through Roosevelt Canal near Onigum, connecting Agency and Trader’s Bay of Leech Lake, has become hazardous this summer as kids teens and young adults jump or dive from the canal bridge and essentially “play chicken” with the power boats, trying to get them to stop.
According to Ron Palmer of Agency Bay, the kids are encouraged by adults and boat operators have been verbally harassed. When deputies arrive, the kids disappear. Signs have been posted prohibiting the behavior. The county will try to organize a meeting with Onigum area residents before someone gets hurt.
50 years ago...
The Cass County Red Cross has issued an urgent appeal for donations to help disaster victims of the two tornadoes that swept through Outing and Backus areas Aug. 6.
In Outing, about 218 buildings were damaged with 53 completely destroyed. Five townships near Backus were struck affecting about 100 people. Twelve farm buildings and four mobile homes used as year-round homes were destroyed.
