10 years ago...
A Backus man has been sentenced for spiking more than 500 pine trees on a county timber plantation, resulting in more than $1,000 damage to county property.
S.T.O., 52, was sentenced by Judge John P. Smith in District Court to one year and one day in prison. Execution of the sentence was stayed, and he was placed on supervised probation for five years.
In November 2009, the Land Department found the trees had been spiked with 6 inch long pole barn nails. A sign nailed to a tree near the gate read, “II in each tree!” and a smiley face.
The Sheriff’s Office followed up on leads and discovered S.T.O.’s role in the spiking, as well as two other people. He was found guilty after a three-day trial.
25 years ago...
The streets of Walker will light up on the Friday after Thanksgiving for the city’s first Festival of Lights parade. The parade will march along Minnesota Avenue to the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, where a tree lighting ceremony will take place. Hot cocoa and apple cider will be served.
Participants and spectators are encouraged to donate a toy to the Toys for Tots program, or a nonperishable food item for the Walker Area Food Shelf.
50 years ago...
The town of Mildred, a thriving logging and farming settlement on the old Brainerd to Leech Lake road at the turn of the century, has now all but vanished. Like many pioneer towns, this one north of Pine River has virtually disintegrated before the thrust of changing times and modern transportation.
The final blow was a final step in highway evolution. The 1890s narrow, winding tote road has now become a 1970s contoured highway right-of-way. In Mildred’s case, the highway’s path was through the heart of the pioneer settlement.
