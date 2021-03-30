10 years ago...
During the last decade, Cass County’s population has grown modestly, by 5.2 percent.
Figures for the 2010 census, released in March, show Cass County’s population at 28,567, compared to 27,150 in 2000.
Most but not all cities also grew. The largest are East Gull Lake and Lake Shore in southern Cass, each with a population of 1,004. In 2000, East Gull Lake had 978 and Lake Shore, 966.
Ten years ago, Walker was the largest city in Cass with a population of 1,069. Now it has 941, a loss of 128.
25 years ago...
Eighty or more humans gathered Saturday to watch the release of three rehabilitated raptors at Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, brought by the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center at the Veterinary School.
In addition to bringing two great gray owls and a rough-legged hawk to be released, Raptor Center staff brought a feathered quintet that cannot be released due to injuries: a male snowy owl, great horned owl, great gray owl, barred owl, and a quarter pound eastern screech owl. All live at the Raptor Center and are part of its traveling exhibits and programs.
50 years ago...
Graduation exercises for the 1970-71 Forestry Technician Class at North Central High School, Grand Rapids, was held March 25. Mr. Leo Keskinen,of Itasca Junior College, delivered the commencement address.
Among the graduates were David Blackburn and Stephen Kinney of Walker, Kenneth Witthoeft of Boy River and Steve Wilcowski of Walker.
Of the 17 students in the class, 15 were from Minnesota, one from Iowa and one from California. The next class starts Sept. 27 and 20 students have already been accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.