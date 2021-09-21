10 years ago...
Hackensack welcomes the sixth annual National Chainsaw Sculpting Invitational Sept. 24-26 in downtown Hack featuring Loghoggers Chainsaw Sculpting, Pioneer Rail-splitting and Pioneer Games.
25 years ago...
The historic Chase on the Lake Hotel has been granted approval for tax increment financing totalling $700,000. At the Sept. 9 council meeting, Chase owner Mark Shimer requested the project be supported by TIF. The total renovation project is about $2.5 million.
City Councilor Ken Bresley said the city had received 27 letters in support of granting TIF to the Chase.
50 years ago...
Two phone calls were received at Northland High School in Remer Tuesday morning, stating a bomb was set to go off at the school at 11:30 a.m. Superintendent Reuben Grossman took action to evacuate the school.
The first call stated the time the bomb would go off, and the second call said this was not a prank.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 11:13 a.m. and made a thorough search of the school. No trace of a bomb was found.
