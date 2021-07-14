10 years ago...
Baby alpacas, called crias, are arriving at Foothills Alpaca Farm near Backus, owned by Scott and Linda Elmore. The first to be born was a white suri named Diane, born June 9 to mom Zudora. Next was a tan huacaya cria called Lady Liberty; her mom is Eve.
Suris have long locks of fleece, while huacayas have fluffy fleece. Five more crias will be born sometime in July and August.
25 years ago...
Walker’s Centennial Fourth of July celebration featured a parade of centennial proportions and City Park filled with games , races, food and fireworks.
On July 3, the Walker Rotary Club honored descendants of P. H. McGarry, the founder of Walker. Representing the family was Susan Hanson from Kansas City, McGarry’s eldest grandchild. McGarry is credited with having coined the phrase, “Land of 10,000 Lakes.”
50 years ago...
With 57 entries, the first Leech Lake Regatta was a tremendous success. Thirty-eight were in the cruising class and 19 in the Olympic course racing. Participants came from many Minnesota cities, six states and one foreign country.
Bill Roos of St. Cloud received the Tony Hyrd Traveling Trophy for the best corrected time for both days’ racing in the cruising competition.
Co-chairs of LLR-1 were John Elsenpeter and Gary Trimble.
