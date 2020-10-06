10 years ago...
A “Meet the Candidates Forum” will be held at the WHA School Auditorium. There is still time to submit questions in advance to the following candidates:
• Cass County Dist. 4 Commissioner (Jim Dowson and Bob Moore) and Sheriff, (Tom Burch and Wayne Tennis), 6:30-7:15 p.m.
• Walker Mayor, (Brad Walhof and Brian Johnson) and two Councilors (Pat Finney, Annie McMurrin and Char Moore), 7:15-8 p.m.
• WHA School Board, three seats (Kevin Campbell, Steven Day, Terry Freeman, Blake Nordin and Barb Sherman), 8-9 p.m.
25 years ago...
Members of Hope Lutheran Church have approved expansion plans that would approximately double the size of the existing facilities.
A special meeting held Sept. 24 and attended by 151 voting members resulted in 125 in favor, 23 against and three abstaining.
Expansion was first considered in 1992 after a self-study showed growth projections for the Walker area and the church itself. Steady congregational growth of 3 to 5 percent each year is the main factor that led to the decision, said Pastor Dave Johnson.
50 years ago...
Three Walker area juveniles will spend their weekends in jail as part of a strict probation order hearing on a felony charge.
The boys were charged with malicious destruction of property following damage to 53 auto and truck tires in Walker on Aug. 9. Judge Daniels sentenced the youths to the Youth Conservation Commission, but suspended the order on condition they not break their probation.
They also were ordered to share in restitution of damage to those who demand it. The amount is to be determined by a committee appointed by the court.
