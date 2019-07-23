10 years ago...
The WHA School District will hire a professional search firm to recruit candidates to be its permanent superintendent. Interim Superintendent Wally Schoeb will get a list of “headhunter” firms that specialize in finding superintendents for outstate schools.
Once a contract is signed, the search firm will advertise, review and screen candidates down to the final 4-5. WHA will try to hire by early spring 2010.
25 years ago...
The July 21 deadline for completion of the streetlight project in Walker has come and gone with no functioning streetlights. Most of the stainless steel standards are up, with four remaining to be installed on Minnesota Ave.
Some business owners are questioning MnDOT’s 50 percent cost share with the city. City Clerk David Peck said that because the cost- share program is new, it could take up to three years to get reimbursement.
50 years ago...
Walker’s present city dock is inadequate, antiquated and slowly slipping into Leech Lake. A delegation of city officials will soon meet with EDA officials in Duluth regarding a federal grant to help finance the dock.
At this meeting, the city will need to show the need for the dock, how it would increase employment opportunity and support for building it. The more letters of support from the public, the better the chances that the grant will be approved.
The proposal would include a breakwater, floating boat slips, boardwalk and parking
