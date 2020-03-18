10 years ago...
The financial outlook for the WHA School District has the unreserved general fund in the black through FY 2010 but then gradually moving into the red by FY 2013. Steve Pumper of PMA Financial said the reasons include the assumptions that there will be no increase in the general education formula for FY 2010 and declining enrollment.
Only about 30 school districts statewide do not have operating levies and WHA is one of them. If WHA could pass a modest referendum of $575 per pupil, the fund balance would start rebuilding.
25 years ago...
State prisoners will no longer be boarded at the Cass County Jail.
Sheriff Jim Dowson and Jail Administrator Ron Meeks told the county board this was because most state inmates are not happy at being boarded outstate because they had jobs at state reformatories like St. Cloud where they could earn money. Also the Cass County Jail does not allow smoking.
State prisoners must be housed separately from county prisoners, women and juveniles, causing logistical problems. Inmates have been causing trouble by fighting and clogging toilets with pillow cases and other items.
“The quickest way back to St. Cloud is to pick a fight,” Dowson declared.
50 years ago...
Eight Walker-Hackensack HS students won ribbons or medals at the International Falls Invitational Speech Tournament. Twenty-five schools and 600 students participated. The eight are Chris Peterson, Diane Kolp, Jim Arends, Pete Johannsen, Joey Schneider, Debbie Kolp, Cindy Harrington and Rhonda Rick. Schneider, Harrington and Debbie Kolp were rated A and the others, A-minus. Walker hosts an invitational speech meet April 4. Faculty advisor is Charles Beckman.
