The WHA Wolves celebrated their victory over the Cass Lake-Bena football team by a score of 18-6, to finish the regular season.
Zach Hein carried the ball 25 times for a season high 184 yards. Devlyn Dickson rushed for 104 yards and 14 carries and also completed three passes for 38 yards.
Christopher Zimmer, Daniel Paul, Anthony Fisher, RJ Lee and Hein dominated on defense.
25 years ago...
Hackensack’s sewer line repair project as become a much bigger problem than first anticipated. Video taping revealed inflow and infiltration of groundwater into the lines, tripling the volume that flows into the wastewater treatment facility. In 1997 the MPCA placed a moratorium on future sewer hookups until the city can decrease the volume.
The plant is rated to handle 52,000 gallons per day; but an engineering report showed the daily flow averaged 160,000 gallons, 108,000 higher than the sewer ponds can handle.
50 years ago...
Minnesota Game and Fisheries headquarters has announced deer registration stations in this area for the 1972 season. This is the first year deer registration has been required. All deer must be registered within 48 hours of the last day of the hunter’s season. Deer not properly registered will be illegal to possess.
Walker stations are North Stop Inc. and Reed’s Sports Shop; in Hackensack, Jake’s Garage and Swanson’s Station; in Longville, Bill’s Standard Station and the Long Pine Store; in Akeley, Glenn’s Mobile Service; and Laporte, the Lake Alice Store and Valley Cafe Station.
