10 years ago...

For the past year or so, Cass County Recorder Katie Norby has  been overseeing a project to clear 5,596 bound volumes containing a century or more of old tax, assessment and other records from a dank, windowless room beneath the courthouse.

Norby asked the county board  for guidance on what to keep, either in bound format or as scanned documents), what to offer to other jurisdictions and what to dispose of.

Carol Martin has been doing the hands-on work since last December to determine the types and numbers  of records stored  there.

25 years ago...

Early morning visitors to Walker City Park might’ve encountered another visitor — a black bear — that was looking for food. The bruin was content to eat leaves from a large willow tree growing on the shores of Leech Lake. Walker Police Chief Mark Kimmerle persuaded the bear to leave peaceably. While bears look cute and cuddly, they have a tremendous amount of strength, as demonstrated as it ran away, uphill — gaining speed!

50 years ago...

Several generous donors have made ambulance service possible in the Outing area.

Mr. C. P. Judge of Bloomington donated the resuscitator, stretcher and oxygen equipment, Mr. Gene O’Brien  of Minneapolis donated the siren. The Washburn Lake and Outing Sportsmen’s Clubs donated the air splints.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments