10 years ago...

Walker will have an outdoor skating rink this winter, thanks to a collaboration with the city and the  Walker Area Community Center. The public rink will be located on the WACC site and will include boards, lights and a warming house.

The light poles and portion of the warming house owned by Leech Lake Hockey will be moved from the old location to the WACC. The rink is expected to open in early to mid-December and be open through February.

25 years ago...

State officials have announced the establishment of a day treatment center for troubled youth at Ah-Gwah-Ching Center, a Department of Human Services facility. It will provide 10-20 students with therapeutic and educational services. Superintendents from WHA, Pine River-Backus, Cass Lake and Remer school districts collaborated on the project.

Youth between the ages of 7 and 15 will receive  treatment for emotional problems on an outpatient basis while living at home, instead of at an expensive residential treatment facility.

50 years ago...

The Hackensack village sewer system is nearing completion. The $267,000 project, begun in  1960, is in the final stages of construction. The treatment plant, 18,000 feet of sewer mains and the lift station are completed. Hookup is 90 percent complete on businesses and about 25 percent on residences.

Final approval of the treatment plant by the Federal Water Pollution Control Agency is expected the week of Nov. 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments