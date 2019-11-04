10 years ago...
Walker will have an outdoor skating rink this winter, thanks to a collaboration with the city and the Walker Area Community Center. The public rink will be located on the WACC site and will include boards, lights and a warming house.
The light poles and portion of the warming house owned by Leech Lake Hockey will be moved from the old location to the WACC. The rink is expected to open in early to mid-December and be open through February.
25 years ago...
State officials have announced the establishment of a day treatment center for troubled youth at Ah-Gwah-Ching Center, a Department of Human Services facility. It will provide 10-20 students with therapeutic and educational services. Superintendents from WHA, Pine River-Backus, Cass Lake and Remer school districts collaborated on the project.
Youth between the ages of 7 and 15 will receive treatment for emotional problems on an outpatient basis while living at home, instead of at an expensive residential treatment facility.
50 years ago...
The Hackensack village sewer system is nearing completion. The $267,000 project, begun in 1960, is in the final stages of construction. The treatment plant, 18,000 feet of sewer mains and the lift station are completed. Hookup is 90 percent complete on businesses and about 25 percent on residences.
Final approval of the treatment plant by the Federal Water Pollution Control Agency is expected the week of Nov. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.