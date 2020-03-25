10 years ago...
The Longville Elementary School will remain open, after a motion to close the school failed on a 3-3 tie at the March 18 Northland School Board meeting.
The District’s K-12 enrollment last fall was 422 students with 60 at Longville Elementary, 144 at Remer and 218 at Northland High School.
The vote was the latest chapter in a long debate on options for Northland, which has faced years of enrollment and revenue declines and budget struggles. Usually the board has seven members; however about two weeks ago, one member resigned, citing conflicts. That resulted in the tie vote. Motion to recommend a replacement to fill the vacancy also failed, as all ended in tie votes.
25 years ago...
Long-time WHA faculty member and former coach Al Maas will retire at the end of the school year. He has been the district’s athletic director for 25 years.
Maas also teaches several high school biology and advanced biology courses. He has been head football coach, baseball coach, assistant basketball coach and started the Legion baseball program. He joined the WHA faculty in September 1962.
His letter of resignation was accepted by the school board. Maas’ official resignation date is June 3.
50 years ago...
Child care facilities where working mothers can leave their children are especially needed in the Pine River, Backus and Walker areas. The need for day care homes came up suddenly when a center planned for Pine River was cancelled by the Chicago regional office of Bi-County CAP.
The county Welfare Department and Bi-County Council for Beltrami and Cass had worked together on the center. Federal funds would have provided free care for eligible working mothers. Now they must find other arrangements. If not, many mothers in these families who had applied for jobs or accepted them will not be able to go to work.
