10 years ago...
The Hackensack City Council agreed Sept. 2 to continue discussions with the city of Backus on a tentative proposal for Backus to pipe sewage to Hackensack’s wastewater treatment plant.
In August Backus approached Hackensack on the idea and the council said it was willing to learn more. For some time Backus has had serious problems with its sewage treatment system. Hackensack’s facility is in good condition and is only running at one-third capacity. Mattefy Engineering has said the proposal is technically feasible. The Hackensack Council has drafted a proposal that will be forwarded to the Backus Council.
25 years ago...
There will be a noticeable gap in the ranks of WHA cross-country skiers this winter. Brett Miller of Hackensack, a WHA senior and top competitor, has decided to attend the National Sports Academy in Lake Placid, N.Y., for the ocming year where he will train for the sport of biathlon.
Biathlon combines XC skiing and rifle marksmanship. Miller plans to devote his full energy and attention to this for the next few years.
50 years ago...
The Walker-Hackensack Warriors and the Northland Eagles of Remer each started their football seasons with two wins in a row as the season rolled into its second week.
The Warriors washed out Northome 40-0, running up total offense of 392 yards.
At Remer, the Eagles overpowered Laporte 46-0.
The Backus Wolverines worked and fought all the way but lost 56-0 to a strong Hill City Team. The Wolverines are feeling the effects of inexperienced players and injuries to key players.
