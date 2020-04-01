10 years ago...
The WHA School District is back to square one after first and second choice candidates for permanent superintendent turned down offers.
The reason was that WHA did not provide full health insurance coverage. Instead WHA contributes a set amount to be used by those who participate in the school’s health plan.
The board will meet with the search firm Springsted Inc. to decide what to do next.
25 years ago...
On May 1, Deer Valley Wildlife Park will become Moondance Ranch and Wildlife Park.
Bill and Kathy Bieloh recently purchased the 40-acre park from Donna Eggleston plus 12 additional acres they hope to use for horseback riding. They plan to move their ranch and riding stable to the location near the Y.
A log barn will be added as well as a log cabin restaurant called the Grain Bin built. The gift shop will be enlarged, and a trout pond for fishing and mini golf course will be built.
The late Ogden “Eggy” Eggleston and wife Donna celebrated 25 years last summer as owners of Deer Valley.
50 years ago...
John Elsenpeter, president, and Carl Berg, Walker Chamber of Commerce, worked in the Chamber’s booth at the Northwest Boat, Sports and Travel Show on opening night. They reported enthusiasm is high for the coming summer vacation season, but that interest in snowmobiling is the most noticeable.
“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who stopped at our booth and commented on snowmobiling in the Walker area,” the men reported.
More than 8,000 people visited the show on opening day.
