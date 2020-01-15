10 years ago...
Cass County legislators were realistic about the upcoming legislative session when they met with the Cass County Board. A huge biennial budget deficit will affect everything the Legislature does or tries to do, Dist. 4B. Rep Larry Howes, R-Walker, and Dist. 4 Sen. Mary Olson, D-Bemidji, agreed.
“With the session we’re going into, I hope you have your life jacket on, a rope attached to the boat, and I hope the boat won’t go under,” Howes illustrated. “There are not enough [budget] fixes left so that people in this room won’t be affected!”
25 years ago...
Brett Miller, former member of the WHA High School cross-country ski team, has won a place on the men’s US Junior National Biathlon team following competitions in Vermont where he finished in sixth place.
Miller, a Hackensack resident, is attending the National Sports Academy in Lake Placid, N.Y., in order to combine biathlon training with his senior year of high school.
Biathlon involves the disciplines of cross-country ski racing and rifle marksmanship.
50 years ago...
Preparations are under way for Walker to be an overnight stop for the St. Paul Winter Carnival 500 snowmobile race. Racers leave Winnipeg Jan. 26 and finish the second leg of the race 156 miles from Crookston to Walker Bay on Leech Lake. The next morning the survivors start the third leg from Walker to Isle.
Members of the Hackensack So Bos will guide race drivers to pit stops and storage areas in Walker. More than 30 private homes have made rooms available to ensure there are enough accommodations.
The Sheriff’s Office will mark the route. Sheriff Bill Merrill will call on units of his citizen-manned Snow Patrol to help patrol the route. The Sheriff’s wife, Alice, is sewing flags to mark the race route through the county.
