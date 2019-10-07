10 years ago...
The Laporte School has received a “Twins Field for Kids” grant of $5,000. The grant will be used for dugouts at the new ballfield, which was constructed in the spring of 2008 and finished in 2009.
Superintendent Harvey Johnson said that without the money, the dugouts would probably not have been built. The school is in the process of finalizing costs. Laporte School has already put in about $25,000 to build the ball field which is used for Little League baseball and girls’ softball.
25 years ago...
The old Hackensack School was officially declared to be a hazardous building following the city council’s unanimous approval of a resolution.
Citing Minnesota statutes, the resolution directs the owners to either correct the hazardous conditions or remove the structure. No deadlines were set for correction or removal.
50 years ago...
Young J.F., 18, of Camp Holiday, Hackensack, appeared in municipal court and pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless handling or use of a firearm. He was charged in the fatal shooting Aug. 22 of J.V. of Hopkins. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Probation Officer and County Coroner investigated.
J.F. was fined $300, the maximum now allowed for a misdemeanor.
