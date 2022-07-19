The WHA School coaching staff and athletes have finished the first of two four week weight room sessions. Weight-lifting programs are designed for all athletes to improve their strength and flexibility.
With the sum of an athlete’s bench press, squat and power clean, they can make the 600-, 700-, or 800 pound clubs. Athlete Christopher Zimmer challenged the program to create a 900-pound club for him. He is the first athlete to reach that mark.
25 years ago...
Moondance Jam VI attracted more than 35,000 people and packed the concert site for three days.
The increase in numbers is due in part to big headline bands like REO Speedwagon, America, Grand Funk Railroad and Corey Stevens.
“This year was a little bigger than we expected, said promoter Bill Bieloh. “We were hoping for 30,000 and we ended up with 35,000.”
50 years ago...
Coast Guard Commandant Charles Conry explained the role of the Coast Guard on area waters to more than 35 resorters and businessmen. Conroy said no patrol boats or boarding parties will be on area lakes. Instead, the Coast Guard will rely on citizen reports of operators without licenses and will act as necessary to correct the situation.
He also clarified laws about vessel standards, number of passengers, and the licensing of guides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.