10 years ago...

Cass County’s practice of bring local government to the people continued Aug. 21 when the board held its second meeting of August at the Becker Town Hall in the southwest corner of Cass. The idea of holding the second meetings of May-September somewhere other than the courthouse was suggested in 1997 by Commissioner Joanne Pels.

