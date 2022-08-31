Cass County’s practice of bring local government to the people continued Aug. 21 when the board held its second meeting of August at the Becker Town Hall in the southwest corner of Cass. The idea of holding the second meetings of May-September somewhere other than the courthouse was suggested in 1997 by Commissioner Joanne Pels.
Visits are arranged by each district’s commissioner and the host township. Attendance varies from a few local residents plus the board, reporters and county staff, to several dozen, if a topic of local interest is on the agenda.
This was the board’s first visit to the Becker Town Hall, about a mile from the Wadena and Todd county lines.
25 years ago...
After months of preparation and anticipation, traffic lights will finally make an appearance in Walker in mid-September.
According to Walker City Clerk John Thompson, the pole and arm units needed will be available Sept. 9. Holden Electric of Brainerd will then complete the job about one week after the units arrive.
The stop lights will be installed at two locations on Minnesota Avenue; one at the intersection with Hwy. 34 and the other at the intersection with Fifth.
50 years ago...
A moderate wild rice harvest reflects the summer’s heavy rains and wind. The rice in paddys is good if operators can get to it. The Lego brothers’ paddys at Federal Dam are yielding a fine harvest.
The historic rice beds of Leech Lake in its northern Cass flowages received high ratings by practically all, as did the rice in Mud and Goose lakes.
Although the Aug. 24 opening was a week earlier than last year, harvesters and buyers agreed this date was right on the money this year.
