10 years ago...
The unofficial results from the recount for the Cass County Sheriff’s race confirmed the Nov. 2 victory of Chief Deputy Tom Burch, who edged out Walker Police Chief Wayne Tennis by 47 votes.
The recount found a one-vote swing in two precincts that offset each other.
25 years ago...
“A Dickens Christmas Carol” will be the theme for the second annual Festival of Lights Parade set the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Last year’s parade saw colorfully-lit floats, and a few animals, march down Minnesota Avenue as hundreds watched. Parade viewers are invited to dress in period costume around the “Dickens Christmas” theme.
50 years ago...
Did you watch the Vikings versus the Green Bay Packers last Sunday on TV? Exciting, wasn’t it? Do you realize that the signal from the Leech Lake tower was responsible for you seeing the game.? These games and many other programs are made possible by the UHF channels 3 and 13 brought into the Leech Lake area by the tower. It’s all made possible by voluntary payment of dues by area TV viewers. If you have not yet paid your $12 for 1972, please mail it soon.
