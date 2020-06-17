10 years ago...
In the last three months the WHA School Board has learned that without passing an operating levy, the district will be unable to stay out of Statutory Operating Debt (SOD), even though the general fund is currently in the black.
The district needs to build a fund balance of $1 million, as recommended by the state. The board voted to place an operating levy request of $500 per pupil unit for 10 years before the voters Nov. 2. If approved, WHA would start receiving revenue in 2011.
In recent years, WHA tried twice but failed to convince voters to approve an operating levy so the district could emerge from SOD.
25 years ago...
The Walker City Council approved establishment of the third tax increment financing (TIF) district in Walker this year for a Mexican restaurant. Gary and Debbie Wilkening sought TIF for 13 years on a restaurant-apartment project. They plan to renovate the old Brassard building on Fifth and Front Street into a Mexican-themed restaurant and bar. Prior to the Wilkenings’ purchase there were six rental apartment units and the Brassards’ residence in the building.
Renovation is estimated at $450,000, which includes incorporating adjacent property to create a patio/garden area, benches, walkway and fountain.
50 years ago...
The school bell rang out again when the Cass County historic pioneer school, located on county museum grounds at Walker, opened its doors.
The school will be open to the public through Labor Day; visitors are welcome and there is no admission fee. On the first day he first visitors were from Sweden; later in the day a visitor from England also stopped by.
Former teachers who are also members of the Historical Society, will be staffing the school.
