Stille Havn Hus, a long-term care facility that provides support and residential services for adults with mental illnesses, has added a cottage industry that would give residents a reason to get out of bed in the morning.
“Kaffe Havn” is a coffee bean roasting venture where the green coffee is roasted, packaged and labeled on site at Stille Havn. Alex Rogen oversees the project, including the high tech computerized coffee roasting machine. Kaffe Haven coffee will be sold at several local outlets.
25 years ago...
Gov. Arne Carlson’s decision to close all Minnesota public schools last week because cold weather and treacherous roads produced mixed feelings among school officials. Some in the metro area were critical, stressing the need for that to be a local decision.
Laporte Superintendent Tom Behounek saw it otherwise. “I’m glad he made the decision; it made my job easier,” he declared. WHA Superintendent Boyd McLarty hedged when asked what he would have done, saying he wouldn’t have made the call until early Thursday morning.
50 years ago...
The International 500 Snowmobile Race is underway. Leroy Lindblad of Roseau captured two trophies for fastest time to Walker from Winnipeg and fastest time from Crookston.
Area snowmobilers competing in the four day contest include David Felton of Longville, and Louis Chalich, Gene Troyna and Tim Orton, all of Walker.
