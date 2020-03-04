10 years ago...
A masked gunman robbed the Akeley branch of First National Bank Friday night and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Hubbard County Sheriff Frank Homer said the man entered the bank about 5:35 p.m. He displayed a handgun to there employees and demanded money be placed in a bag. Once the teller complied, he left the bank.
This is the second time the bank has been robbed. On Aug. 17, 1984, a man got away ith $14,700 in cash; he never was caught.
25 years ago...
County Highway Engineer Jim Worcester’s latest recommendations for reconstruction CSAH 71 near Ten Mile Lake will be brought to the Board March 21.
A February meeting of the board, highway department staff, Ten Mile Lakes residents and representatives of the US Forest Service and MnDOT’s state aid division, discussed how much right of way is needed both for the design/construction phase and long-range maintenance and operation.
Part of CSAH 71 passes through the Chippewa National Forest. The USFS stipulation of 44 feet has clashed with the county and state’s standard 66 feet for state aid highways.
50 years ago...
Several Cass County schools have announced that rubella (German measles) vaccinations will be given to all children ages 1 year through grade 6 next week. Minnesota is facing the possibility of a major outbreak in 1970-71.
Walker-Hackensack boys and girls will be vaccinated March 10, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Clinics will be held at Northland School, Remer March 10, and at the Longville Elementary School March 17.
Public health officials emphasize this vaccine is not for red (hard) measles. It is not likely that your child has had this shot, and this is not the same measles shot required for school entrance in Minnesota.
