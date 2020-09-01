10 years ago...
The Otto Bremer Foundation has approved a $60,000 grant request from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to build and maintain a radio station that will serve the educational and cultural needs of the community.
The station, at 90.1 FM, will be called “The Eagle. Programs will feature National Native American Programs from Native Voice 1, plus local public affairs programs and music. The studios will be adjacent to the Leech Lake Tribal college with transmitter facilities in Bena.
25 years ago...
The strike at Woodrest Health Care Center (owned by Beverly Enterprises) continues with no end in strike. Wages and unfair labor practices are still the main concerns for striking workers of SEIU Local 113 who walked out Aug. 12.
Early hopes for a resolution have faded, with no major breakthroughs. In the meantime, Woodrest residents are being cared for by nonunion staffers and supervisory workers, as well as temporary replacements from other Beverly-owned nursing homes.
50 years ago...
Assurance that Ah-Gwah-Ching Nursing Home would continue in its present status came as good news to Cass and Hubbard counties last weekend.
Governor Harold LeVander made the announcement after a meeting with legislative candidate Dutch Cragun and a delegation of Walker officials.
The governor said it was clear that AGC serves an important and unique purpose for certain patients (mentally ill, advanced age) and that all indications are there will be a need for this kind of facility for some time to come.
“I want to make it clear that there will be no phasing out of this institution.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.