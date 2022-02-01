10 years ago...

By early July, cyclists should be pedaling into Walker via the  Shingobee connection Trail (SCT)

SCT Committee member Steve Bilben confirmed that a state and  federal grant of $150,000  received this fall and a $310,000 Legacy Amendment parks and trails grant just  before Christmas should be enough to fund construction of Phase 4 of the five-phase project: the bicycle-pedestrian bridge across Pumphouse Bay  of Leech Lake.

25 years ago...

The Cass County Centennial Committee will be reaching out to cities and organizations to promote Cass’ centennial theme in local festivities and events. Up to $25,000 of the $50,000 previously allocated may be used for local festival support. Up to $2,500 will be awarded per event or nonprofit; submissions must be received by Sept. 1.

50 years ago...

Despite subzero temperatures, Walker was packed last week with International 500 Snowmobile racers, spectators and crews. French Canadian  Yvon DuHamel led the drivers into Walker on the second leg of the trek. He was the eventual winner of the race with a total time of 13 hours, 25 minutes, 57 seconds.

Of the 162 racers who started the second leg of the 550 mile trip to St. Paul, only 85 managed to make the finish line on Leech Lake. A total of 81 racers left Walker Thursday morning en route to St. Cloud.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments