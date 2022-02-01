By early July, cyclists should be pedaling into Walker via the Shingobee connection Trail (SCT)
SCT Committee member Steve Bilben confirmed that a state and federal grant of $150,000 received this fall and a $310,000 Legacy Amendment parks and trails grant just before Christmas should be enough to fund construction of Phase 4 of the five-phase project: the bicycle-pedestrian bridge across Pumphouse Bay of Leech Lake.
25 years ago...
The Cass County Centennial Committee will be reaching out to cities and organizations to promote Cass’ centennial theme in local festivities and events. Up to $25,000 of the $50,000 previously allocated may be used for local festival support. Up to $2,500 will be awarded per event or nonprofit; submissions must be received by Sept. 1.
50 years ago...
Despite subzero temperatures, Walker was packed last week with International 500 Snowmobile racers, spectators and crews. French Canadian Yvon DuHamel led the drivers into Walker on the second leg of the trek. He was the eventual winner of the race with a total time of 13 hours, 25 minutes, 57 seconds.
Of the 162 racers who started the second leg of the 550 mile trip to St. Paul, only 85 managed to make the finish line on Leech Lake. A total of 81 racers left Walker Thursday morning en route to St. Cloud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.