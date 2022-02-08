Students in Jackie Kitchenhoff’s general science and environmental chemistry classes at Northland High School, Remer, are tackling a unique project.
The 21 seniors and juniors will try to redesign a vehicle to run primarily on common wood smoke by using a technology developed in the early 1900s and used as an alternative fuel source in case of crisis. The students hope to use as gasification unit to prepare wood smoke into usable fuel.
The class has received cash donations from local organizations and a donated 1998 Ford Ranger pickup from Tom Clusiau in Grand Rapids/Walker.
25 years ago...
Paul Nye, editor of The Pilot-Independent was the recipient of a first place award from the Minnesota Newspaper Association in the Best Local News Story category for writing about the tragic death of Suzanne Aikin who was killed by her estranged husband with a shotgun blast, as she stood next a school bus full of children.
Publisher Joe Sherman said he believes the tragedy was one of the most difficult stories ever for Nye to write. “His sensitivity to all victims was paramount in his writing,” Sherman remarked.
50 years ago...
The 1971 tabulations show receipts totaling $146,268.26 from the sale of timer, land, eases, etc., by the Land Department, according to Land Commissioner Fay Harrington.
After expenses, the funds are apportioned to school districts, 40 percent; county, 40 percent, and townships, 20 percent.
Portions of the tornado damaged areas of 1969 have been reforested with these funds and are now producing timber again. 90,000 seedlings were planted in the tornado area west of Backus in 1970, and another 90,000 will be planted in the Outing area on county lands this spring.
