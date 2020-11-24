10 years ago...
Despite knowing that the former Ah-Gwah-Ching Center (AGCC) Hospital near Walker no longer exists, it’s a jolt to see what remains: basically nothing.
Gone are AGCC’s familiar, multi-story buildings that once housed thousands of residents, treatment services and administrative offices. So are garages, maintenance shops and the heating plant. No parking lots. No outlying structures except for a stone gazebo, and lots of grass, mature trees and a few shrubs.
This is all that is left of Ah-Gwah-Ching, the sprawling state-run facility that began life as a TB sanatorium at the end of the 19th century and ended its 100-year run as a state nursing home when it closed in 2008.
25 years ago...
The WHA Theater Department presents “A Thurber Carnival,” a revue by James Thurber, adapted from his cartoons, stories and short pieces.
Some of the pieces performed by WHA students, under the direction of Stewart Wilson, included “Mr Preble Gets Rid of His Wife;” “If Grant Had Been Drinking at Appomatox;” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty;” and “Take Her Up Tenderly.”
50 years ago...
The dates for the Walker Sno-Deo have been changed to Jan. 9-10, Verlyn Van Steenwyk, event chairman for the chamber reports.
The move was made to avoid a conflict with the professional football Super Bowl championship game on Sunday, Jan. 17, the original date of the Sno-Deo.
Another winter festival, the Back to Hackensack weekend, is scheduled for Feb. 12-14.
The recent six inch snowfall ushered in the snowmobile season and making for happy outdoor enthusiasts.
