10 years ago...
The impact of last November’s failed levy referendum is becoming clear, as the WHA School District struggles to cut $393,000 from its current budget.
Interim Supt. Wally Schoeb outlined the reasons for proposed reductions including 20 fewer students; no carryover funds in Title I, II and IV programs and special ed; and expiration of a grant. Cuts are being made only to offset lost revenue, not to increase the fund balance.
Last November the district’s third try to pass an operating levy was soundly defeated by a margin of 1,615 to 2,063. The levy would have generated an additional $500 per student from property tax revenue.
The failed referendum is killing us,” declared board member Kent Nelson.
25 years ago...
Over 200 people celebrated a bit of Walker’s past at the city’s official birthday party held Sunday at WHA High School.
Dressed in period costumes, local residents portrayed political figures, woodsmen and residents of the 1890s and took the stage to talk about the town they once knew.
There were tales of lumber barons and their rowdy crews and a history of the logging era from the big fella himself, Paul Bunyan, portrayed by Scott Bruns. A constable, played by Harold Bruns, read the schedule of events to celebrate the town’s centennial throughout the year.
50 years ago...
A resort help training program designed to assist area youth working at local resorts this summer has been developed. The training will run for four consecutive Mondays in April.
Upon completion, graduates will receive certificates to indicate they have participated in the program. Hopefully this will assist prospective summer resort helpers to obtain employment. The course is free and is sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension Service, Cass County and Walker High School.
