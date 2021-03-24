10 years ago...
When Sendai, Japan was hit by a massive 9.0 earthquake March 24, WHA graduate and Walker native Albert Holk was close enough to feel it, even though he was 200 miles away in Tokyo.
Holk was on a three-week assignment at his firm’s Tokyo office when the quake hit off the eastern coast of Japan near Sendai.
Albert’s dad, Dave Holk, shared his son’s detailed narrative of what happened during the quake and the day after with readers of the Pilot-Independent in enough detail to make you feel like you’d been there.
25 years ago...
About 90 people attended the House Dist. 4B Republican Convention at the River House in Hackensack.
Party District Chair Larry Howes said he was very pleased attendance. District 4B Republicans have not yet announced candidates for the House seat in either Dist. 4A or 4B.
Howes also spoke on behalf of presidential candidate Bob Dole. Convention participants unanimously endorsed Dole.
The afternoon was primarily taken up with voting on 285 lines of resolutions presented at precinct caucuses.
50 years ago...
Two dead deer were found this weekend in the Walker area that were killed by packs of dogs.
Conservation officer Richard Heinlen reminds citizens that the law allows them to shoot any dogs seen chasing deer. Three dogs that had been chasing deer were killed last weekend; one near the junction of Hwys. 200 and 371, one near Jack Lake and another at Kabekona deer yard.
One person who witnessed a similar sight learned from a neighbor that his dog was involved. He was so disturbed by the fact that he went home and shot his own dog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.