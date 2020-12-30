10 years ago...
WHA science students in grades 7, 8 and 9 have something to look forward to in June: a science trip to Costa Rica.
At the December school board meeting, science instruct or Nancy Bruns received approval for the trip to the Central American country, known for its diverse ecosystems (rain forests, volcanoes, mangrove swamps) and flourishing eco-tourism.
By scheduling the trip for June, it will not conflict with the school year or Bruns’ teaching contract. Fundraising will be done by students who choose to participate. A similar trip five years ago attracted about 18 kids plus parents and other adult chaperones.
25 years ago...
Cass County department heads are skeptical about the need to hire a county administrator, which the Budget Committee had listed as its No. 1 priority.
One department head suggested that before making a decision, the Board consider what department heads are not doing that the board wants them to do.
If the board still decides to go ahead, they recommended putting the idea on hold for a year to study the need and develop a job description.
50 years ago...
Snowmobilers were reminded this week that a curfew on operation of machines in Walker may be imposed because of complaints about late night noise.
The village has an ordinance, No. 147, regulating snowmobile operation but as a favor, a section on curfew was omitted.
“If complaints continue, a curfew will have to be imposed,” a village official said.
The ordinance sets a speed limit of 15 mph in the village and prohibits operation within a block of a nursing home, hospital, clinic or church during church activities. All persons must observe traffic signs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.