10 years ago...
The Cass County Land Department will attempt to re-sell at a Dec. 23 auction a 3.6 acre tract of red pines that was spiked last month.
Land Commissioner Josh Stevenson said the sale will come with a disclaimer about the spiking. While the trees still have some timber value, that value has been significantly diminished.
A second man has now been charged in the tree spiking case. C.E.O., 18, is the son of the original defendant.
25 years ago...
In two boys’ basketball games last week, good shooting from the free throw line made the difference in wins for the WHA Wolves. The Wolves’ 67-60 win over Nevis also saw school record broken by Randall Morrison in the most free throws attempted and made in a game. Morrison made 16 of 22 for 73 percent.
In a road game against the Blackduck Drakes, free throws again made the difference in WHA’s 69-56 victory. The Wolves made 19 steals against Blackduck, and again, Randall Morrison set a new school record with 12 steals in a single game. The old record was eight, held by Vince Sanders since 1987.
50 years ago...
Two rabid skunks have been killed in the Walker area in the last 10 days. Area residents are warned to be cautious about approaching any animals acting strangely.
A dog owned by James Hein is receiving a series of anti-rabies shots as the result of an encounter with the skunk in Hein’s garage. Hein killed the skunk and sent the head for testing; it was rabid. The shots are precautionary, since the dog was not actually bitten. It will be penned and quarantined for six months.
The second skunk was found running in circles on the highway east of Walker. It was also killed. If you kill an animal don’t shoot it in the head, as the head must be intact for an accurate examination.
