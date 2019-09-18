10 years ago...
First day enrollment at WHA Schools was 816. That was down from last spring’s 837 students but up from the 795 on which the 2009-10 budget was based.
With 21 more students than planned for in the budget, “We will be slightly better” when it comes to receiving student aid, Superintendent Wally Schoeb told the school board.
Last May WHA graduated 77 seniors, while the incoming kindergarten class is only 57, a difference of 20. Another 10 students were lost to outward migration, while several new students have enrolled.
25 years ago...
Three Walker businessmen have signed a purchase agreement to buy property on Hwy. 371 next to the Dairy Queen to open up a Hardee’s Fast Food restaurant. They presented a preliminary proposal to the city council.
According to one of the businessmen, the purchase agreement is contingent on Hardee’s approval of the property. There is an alternate location, but the site proposed to the council is the most ideal. Hardee’s has investigated and thinks the town will support the franchise.
50 years ago...
Women have “taken over.” It’s all femininity now when you call the Walker Village Hall. Mrs. Mike (Lucy) Pitzen is the new village clerk, appointed to replace Jack Gleason. She brings a background of courthouse duties plus secretarial and receptionist experience. Deputy clerks are Mrs. Nadine Livingston and Mrs. Leonard Peterson.
