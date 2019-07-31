10 years ago...
An 82-year-old rural Staples man, Peter Achermann, has been reported missing and Cass County authorities are seeking the public’s help.
Achermann was last seen the afternoon of July 25 in Staples. His vehicle was later located in a rural area northeast of Staples. An extensive air and ground search was conducted in that area, but with no success.
25 years ago...
Charges are likely against an Akeley bait dealer who shot four ospreys because they were eating his sucker minnows. The dealer told a conservation officer that he was trying to protect his livelihood.
The dealer also told The Pilot-Independent that the ospreys nested near his minnow ponds and had eaten about 75 gallons of decoy and sucker minnows. He claimed not to know there was a law against shooting them.
The DNR CO said the dealer had other alternatives such as scarecrows, nets over the ponds, or contacting the DNR for advice.
50 years ago...
The seventh annual Muskie Derby Days runs Aug. 1-9 in Walker. $200 cash prize for the largest muskie caught in Leech Lake. Also $100 for second and $50 for third. Trophies for fourth-10th place.
Log sawing contest Aug. 9; Indian Pow Wows Aug. 2 and 9, 8 p.m.; Midway of Fun Carnival Aug. 5 and 6; and Fishermen’s Dance at the Legion Hall Aug. 9, starting at 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.