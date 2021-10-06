10 years ago...
A painting by Walker native Scot Storm was chosen as the winning design from among 19 entries in the 2011 DNR Pheasant Stamp Contest.
The $7.50 stamp is required of all Minnesota pheasant hunters. Stamp sales generate revenue for habitat enhancement.
25 years ago...
Several burglaries have been reported in and around Hackensack. Doad’s Grocery was burglarized Thursday night; two cash registers and an unknown amount of cash were taken. Scoop’s Ice Cream Parlor was burglarized with two registers and cash taken. Three cabins on Four Point Lake were also burglarized the same night.
Sheriff Jim Dowson believes the burglaries are tied to the same suspect or suspects who are unknown at this time. Hackensack Police Officer Mel Rateike said one cash register was found on Jack Pine Road off County Road 40 and two others in the Hackensack Cemetery.
50 years ago...
An inventory and classification of open areas is nearing completion on the Chippewa National Forest.
Those fast-disappearing units include old homesteads, log landings, mill sites, etc., and have important ecological and social significance. Wildlife, in particular, finds some of these areas attractive, and some of our most important game animals reach highest numbers in areas where openings are mixed with wooded terrain.
They have other values, such as increased water yield and multitudinous wildflowers, making them aesthetically pleasing. Many have historical significance with relics of a bygone era dating back to earliest settlers.
