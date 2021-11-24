10 years ago...
Despite knowing that the former Ah-Gwah-Ching (AGC) state hospital near Walker no longer exists, it’s a jolt to see what remains at the sight. Which is basically nothing.
No multi-story buildings; no garages, maintenance shops or heating plant. No parking lots. Just lots of grass, mature trees and a few shrubs. And the stone gazebo known as “the bus stop.”
This is all that’s left of AGC, the sprawling state-run facility that began life as a TB sanatorium at the end of the 19th century and ended its 100 year run as a state nursing home when it closed in 2008.
25 years ago...
Lois Templin has been named as executive director of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
The 27-year-old Templin brings a strong business background and experience to the position. She moved to the Leech Lake area from the Twin Cities a year ago, where she worked as an account manager and buyer for General Mills.
Templin and her husband Fritz operate True Adventure Games, a paint ball tag venture near Walker. Her parents, Grant and Kris Oppegaard, have lived in and around Walker for seven years.
50 years ago...
A group of individuals interested in promoting winter activities in the Leech Lake area met recently at First National Bank to discuss the 1972 International 500 Winnipeg to St. Paul Snowmobile Race.
Because of its promotion value, the Walker chamber of Commerce will sponsor the event again this year. Chairman John Fjelstul and co-chair Tony Hyrd, along with Wes Klein and Chuck Reinke will head the program.
