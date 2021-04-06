10 years ago...
An unidentified driver caused damage to three vehicles Monday in Walker. The drive rapparently lost control while attempting a left-hand turn off Minnesota Avenue onto Sixth Street between Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters and First National Bank.
The Chevy Blazer first hit two unoccupied parked vehicles, then careened across the street, hit a parked pickup and shoved it against the wall of the bank before coming to rest on the sidewalk. Only the driver sustained minor injurires.
25 years ago...
Sweetheart Days in Hackensack will see the world premier July 7 and 9 of “The Ballad of Lucette,” newly written and composed by Ann DeGRay, Gary Kenning and Joanne Moran of the Northwoods Arts Council.
The pageant is based on almost actual historical records and will answer burning questions like where Lucette originally came from, how she ended up in Hackensack, and the overriding question, what does Lucette have hidden under that lump in her skirt??
50 years ago...
Northern Minnesota Publishing announces the recent appointment of John A. Knudsen as editor for their three newspapers. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Knudsen holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications.
The staff and management welcome John to Walker as a member of their family and feel that John will be an asset to the editorial staff serving the trade areas of the Walker Pilot, Cass County Independent and Crow Wing County Review.
