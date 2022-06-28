The sixth Moondance Jammin Country hit a high note musically and attendance-wise, with gate receipts topping 10,000 for the three-day festival.
Neal McCoy, Kathy Bieloh’s favorite performer, showed he can not only attract a large audience but entertain at the same time.
Other groups included Kix Brooks, Bomshel, Billy Currington and Chris Cagle.
25 years ago...
Two armed men, faces hidden behind masks, entered the Hackensack Municipal Liquor Store Saturday shortly before 1 a.m. Armed with a sawed-off shotgun and handgun, the two locked two employees in a bathroom, taped and chained together. They fled with an undetermined amount of cash.
It took the employees an hour before they got loose and called the Sheriff’s Office. Both men are identified as white males in their mid to late 20s.
50 years ago...
The second annual Leech Lake Regatta will set sail July 1 with 47 entrants in Cruising Class and Olympic Class.
Entrants come from Minnesota, North Dakota and California. This year’s event has been extended from three to four days to allow cruising classes to cover more of scenic Leech Lake and to broaden the racing events for smaller boats.
Since the Regatta is a family-oriented event, this also allows participants to enjoy many of the July 4 activities planned in Walker.
