10 years ago...
Cass County is preparing for more state aid cuts by trimming its budget.
The most recent reductions have added $259,390 to the contingency account, now at slightly over $1 million.
CFO Larry Wolfe believes Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s proposed cuts will be approved and would affect Cass by between $500,000 and $1 million.
Most of the savings will be realized by leaving positions vacant. If the financial outlook improves, they could be filled.
25 years ago...
Faced with cold facts and figures, the WHA School board reluctantly approved cuts to and terminations of several faculty positions. Two tenured teachers were placed on unrequested leave; after a hearing process they will be offered positions at less than full-time status.
“We’re ripped at the Truth in Taxation meeting for not cutting our budget, then we come here and have to cut good faculty members, and we get ripped,” declared WHA Supt. Boyd McLarty. “Everything we cut is something that is valued by the school district; and we value the people in particular.”
50 years ago...
Predicted rain or snow may dampen things a bit but the spring fire season is here. Area foresters are issuing warnings and burning permit reminders.
Chippewa Forest District Ranger Ed Johnson reminds that state fire law require permits when the ground is not snow-covered. It must be in possession and must be shown if requested by authorized personnel.
“Treat fire with respect,” Johnson urges, “the tree you save today may build your children’s home tomorrow.”
